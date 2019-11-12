© Pixabay

MixComm scores USD 8+ million in series B round

New Jersey-based fabless semiconductor company MixComm has secured USD 8.6 million in series B funding led by existing investor, Kairos Ventures.

MixComm, a private company founded in 2017, said in a press release it will use the funding to expedite introduction of its millimeter wave products for 5G applications. Since its founding, MixComm has focused on R&D development at Columbia University to address the challenges associated with 5G deployment, which include overcoming mm wave signal strength, power requirements, and cost of deployment. MixComm CEO Mike Noonen said, “This new financing round reinforces our belief that MixComm will play a leading role in 5G by addressing the challenges standing in the way of its profitable deployment and adoption. We are thrilled with the support of our partner Kairos Ventures and the response to our millimeter wave technology and products.” Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy, MixComm CTO and co-founder added, “mmWave 5G is at a critical juncture, with new technologies required for successful deployments over the next couple of years. Kairos has been our partner on this journey over the past couple of years and we look forward to this exciting next phase."