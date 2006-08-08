TVAB invest in Komax technology

In line with the strategy to further improve quality and flexibility for its customers, cable manufacturer TVAB has invested in 4 new Cut & Crimp machines for its sites in Poland and Sweden.

The Komax Alpha 355 machines have been produced by Komax in Switzerland and delivered by Ad-Contakt in Sweden. 3 machines are installed at TVAB in Poland and one at TVAB in Sweden. The machines have been fully operational during July 2006.