© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.

A SEMI press release said a total of 2,932 million square inches shipped in the third quarter of 2019, or 1.7% lower than the second quarter’s 2,983 million square inches and 9.9% lower than shipments during the same period in 2018. Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America said, "Global silicon wafer shipments continue to ship at lower volumes relative to last year's record levels. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and the overall economic slowdown have negatively impacted silicon demand for the year." The data in the quarterly analysis refers to polished silicon wafers, such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users. Silicon wafers, the core material for semiconductors, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.