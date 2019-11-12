© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | November 12, 2019
Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.
A SEMI press release said a total of 2,932 million square inches shipped in the third quarter of 2019, or 1.7% lower than the second quarter’s 2,983 million square inches and 9.9% lower than shipments during the same period in 2018. Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America said, "Global silicon wafer shipments continue to ship at lower volumes relative to last year's record levels. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and the overall economic slowdown have negatively impacted silicon demand for the year." The data in the quarterly analysis refers to polished silicon wafers, such as virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users. Silicon wafers, the core material for semiconductors, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin, round disks are produced in various diameters – from one inch to 12 inches – and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.
Mycronic, Indium forge strategic partnership Indium Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Mycronic, to develop no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.
SCHMID delivers PlasmaLine to Hofstetter PCB SCHMID announced it has installed the company’s first PlasmaLine comprising ICP etch & sputter deposition of its Korean JV SCHMID AVACO at Hofstetter PCB AG in Switzerland.
Cobot market to reach USD 9+ billion by 2025 A new report from Tractica is forecasting continued rapid growth for the global collaborative robot (cobot) market over the next few years, reaching revenue of USD 9.7 billion by 2025.
MixComm scores USD 8+ million in series B round New Jersey-based fabless semiconductor company MixComm has secured USD 8.6 million in series B funding led by existing investor, Kairos Ventures.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
SIA elects 2020 leadership The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors has elected ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson as its 2020 Chair and Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth as its 2020 Vice Chair.
Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.
Decline in Q4 DRAM contract prices lessens as buying momentum recovers According to the latest analysis from the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, Q4 DRAM ASP is as of yet undergoing a slight QoQ decline, but this decline has shrunk down to 5%.
Technica forms growth-focused equity fund San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.
IHS Markit: 5G economy in the trillions by 2035 The IHS Markit 5G Economy Study, commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies Inc., is forecasting that 5G will generate USD 13.2 trillion in sales enablement by 2035.
ZEUS Battery partnering with Kruvand Associates ZEUS Battery Products and Texas-based Kruvand Associates Inc. have come to a formal agreement on a collaboration that began in January and covers Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico.
EPP with a new owner The company announces that is has found itself an ideal buyer – Photonics Systems Group – a manufacturer of micro-materials processing machines. With this takeover, PSG is strengthening is operations in the electronics industry and also laying the foundation for further growth.
Volkswagen starts pre-production e-mobility plant in China The new plant of the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN joint venture has been completed. It is purely built for the production of all electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB).
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line’s length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for functional use. Combined with Nordson ASYMTEK’s global support, this complete conformal coating line delivers quality, product reliability, efficiency, and safety for all your conformal coating applications.
Kongsberg Maritime divests KM Contros GmbH Following a strategic review, Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM) has decided to divest KM Contros GmbH (Contros) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML).
SUSS MicroTec adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2019 Based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months and the updated budget figures, SUSS MicroTec is substantiating its expectations for incoming orders, sales and earnings for the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
GPV's revenues soars 130% Danish EMS provider, GPV Group, announces that the company generated revenues of DKK 2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, a 130% year-on-year improvement driven by the acquisition of Swiss company CCS at the end of 2018.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group Benelux B.V.Failure is not an option for a PCB More than 30% of the Gerbers NCAB Group Benelux B.V. reviews, have problems. However, the PCB are integrated in key end-user product with more and more High Tech PCB. We are here to support you on the new technologies growth to maintain a high reliability and quality. Contact us to review it together.
Former GM plant now Lordstown Motors Corp. General Motors’ shuttered Lordstown plant in Ohio, which closed in March, is now in the hands of an electric truck start-up that is looking to begin production in about a year.
Chinese chip maker to U.S. firms: don’t worry On Friday, the chairman of China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, had some advice for U.S. chipmakers, saying they should “relax and sleep well,” with regard to China’s semiconductor development.
POET closes the sale of DenseLight POET Technologies, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, has successfully closed the sale of its DenseLight subsidiary in Singapore.
HAHN Group expands its footprint in the US via acquisition Factory automation and robotics solution provider, Hahn Group, has acquired REI Automation, Inc. The takeover is effective as of 01. November 2019.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Ynvisible Interactive sells contract manufacturing services to Epishine Epishine is purchasing roll-to-roll manufacturing services from Ynvisible Production, combines solar cells with printed electronic displays.
QEV Technologies gets € 17 million from EIB The E-mobility and R&D specialist, QEV Technologies, will receive EUR 17 million funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a variety of low carbon transportation projects.
Mouser pushing distribution to new (vertical) levels Mouser Electronics, global NPI distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has expanded its multi-dimensional footprint at its distribution headquarters in Texas.
Micron buys FWDNXT, launches AI platform With its recent acquisition of hardware and software start-up FWDNXT, Micron Technology Inc. has launched a new set of tools for deep learning.Load more news
Related news