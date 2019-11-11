© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

Technica forms growth-focused equity fund

San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.

Collectively, the equity investors, who will hold a majority interest in the company, include Elite Materials Co. Ltd; CCI Eurolam, a distributor of EMC materials, other consumable products and equipment for the PCB industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Dragon Limited ERA, a third-party investor. A press release stated that the investment will allow the company to add resources aimed at rapidly increasing its laminate materials business and other consumable products while maintaining an emphasis on increasing equipment sales, service and support to the SMT and PCB fab industries. Under terms of the agreement, Frank Medina will remain as an owner and president of the company. “I am looking forward to working with the new investors to achieve the Company’s intended objective of growing and strengthening our presence in the U.S. and Canada in both of the markets we serve. The investment will not only be beneficial to our Company’s success, but it will be equally valuable to our customers and supply partners,” Medina said.