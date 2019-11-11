© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

ZEUS Battery partnering with Kruvand Associates

ZEUS Battery Products and Texas-based Kruvand Associates Inc. have come to a formal agreement on a collaboration that began in January and covers Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico.

A press release stated that the partnership between Kruvand and ZEUS will include ZEUS’ power product portfolio for alkaline, sealed lead acid, lithium iron phosphate, lithium polymer and ion, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, lithium thionyl chloride and chargers. ZEUS Sales Director Herb Holmstedt said, “With this partnership, we’ll have great coverage in the Kruvand territory. Everyone sells and everyone wants to win! From our perspective, the partnership will provide opportunities for growth for both organizations. ZEUS’s broad battery product offering and service, aligned with the outstanding Kruvand selling team, is a winning combination for our customers. We’re very excited about this new ZEUS / Kruvand partnership.” Kruvand President and CEO Robert Logan said, “We are extremely excited about the custom solutions and leading-edge battery chemistries that Zeus brings to our market. The Kruvand team has already seen several exciting opportunities and are very impressed with the responsiveness and technical solutions that Zeus offers our customers. We look forward to learning more and having this broad product offering available for all of our customers throughout the TOLA, Mexico and AZ/NM regions.” ZEUS Battery Products is a private company founded in Bloomingdale, Illinois in 2001.