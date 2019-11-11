© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

EPP with a new owner

The company announces that is has found itself an ideal buyer – Photonics Systems Group – a manufacturer of micro-materials processing machines. With this takeover, PSG is strengthening is operations in the electronics industry and also laying the foundation for further growth.

EPP was founded by Jeri and Henry Stenger more than 30 years ago and Bryan Burton joined the company in 2000. Together, they have ensured steady growth for the company. “With our move to sell EPP, we are protecting the future of our company in advance and ensuring that the existing jobs will stay in place in the long run,” says Bryan Burton, in a press release. Continuity will be assured, with Jeri Stenger and Bryan Burton staying on board in their same operational roles. EPP fits perfectly into Photonics Systems Group as the group is aiming to further strengthen and expand its activities in electronics. “EPP has an excellent understanding of customers and outstanding expertise in trimmer applications. The acquisition will allow us to offer our customers even better products and service. Moreover, all of the group companies have their roots in Munich and share similar cultures and values,” says Markus Nicht, CEO of Photonics Systems Group. The new owners are seeking above-average growth rates in the coming years for the entire group. Growth is to be achieved both organically and through further add-on investments. Photonics Systems Group aims to create more jobs in the years ahead through its expansion.