INVISIO receives follow-up order from the Belgian army

In partnership with Thales Belgium, INVISIO has received an expected follow-up order from the Belgian army for communication and hearing protection systems.

The order value for INVISIO is SEK 25 million (EUR 2.33 million) and deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020. In October 2019 INVISIO won the Belgian army’s procurement contract for communication and hearing protection solutions. The program aims to protect soldiers’ hearing while improving their communication capacity in critical environments. “Winning the Belgian army’s contract in October is significant for INVISIO in that it is one of several indications that the defense and security industry is starting to increase its focus on the need for communication and hearing protection in critical environments. This expected follow-up order means that the partnership is developing according to plan”, says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO Communications.