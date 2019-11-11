Electronics Production | November 11, 2019
INVISIO receives follow-up order from the Belgian army
In partnership with Thales Belgium, INVISIO has received an expected follow-up order from the Belgian army for communication and hearing protection systems.
The order value for INVISIO is SEK 25 million (EUR 2.33 million) and deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020. In October 2019 INVISIO won the Belgian army’s procurement contract for communication and hearing protection solutions. The program aims to protect soldiers’ hearing while improving their communication capacity in critical environments. “Winning the Belgian army’s contract in October is significant for INVISIO in that it is one of several indications that the defense and security industry is starting to increase its focus on the need for communication and hearing protection in critical environments. This expected follow-up order means that the partnership is developing according to plan”, says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO Communications.
Technica forms growth-focused equity fund San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.
IHS Markit: 5G economy in the trillions by 2035 The IHS Markit 5G Economy Study, commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies Inc., is forecasting that 5G will generate USD 13.2 trillion in sales enablement by 2035.
ZEUS Battery partnering with Kruvand Associates ZEUS Battery Products and Texas-based Kruvand Associates Inc. have come to a formal agreement on a collaboration that began in January and covers Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico.
EPP with a new owner The company announces that is has found itself an ideal buyer – Photonics Systems Group – a manufacturer of micro-materials processing machines. With this takeover, PSG is strengthening is operations in the electronics industry and also laying the foundation for further growth.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Volkswagen starts pre-production e-mobility plant in China The new plant of the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN joint venture has been completed. It is purely built for the production of all electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB).
Kongsberg Maritime divests KM Contros GmbH Following a strategic review, Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM) has decided to divest KM Contros GmbH (Contros) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML).
SUSS MicroTec adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2019 Based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months and the updated budget figures, SUSS MicroTec is substantiating its expectations for incoming orders, sales and earnings for the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line’s length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for functional use. Combined with Nordson ASYMTEK’s global support, this complete conformal coating line delivers quality, product reliability, efficiency, and safety for all your conformal coating applications.
GPV's revenues soars 130% Danish EMS provider, GPV Group, announces that the company generated revenues of DKK 2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, a 130% year-on-year improvement driven by the acquisition of Swiss company CCS at the end of 2018.
Former GM plant now Lordstown Motors Corp. General Motors’ shuttered Lordstown plant in Ohio, which closed in March, is now in the hands of an electric truck start-up that is looking to begin production in about a year.
Chinese chip maker to U.S. firms: don’t worry On Friday, the chairman of China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, had some advice for U.S. chipmakers, saying they should “relax and sleep well,” with regard to China’s semiconductor development.
POET closes the sale of DenseLight POET Technologies, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, has successfully closed the sale of its DenseLight subsidiary in Singapore.
HAHN Group expands its footprint in the US via acquisition Factory automation and robotics solution provider, Hahn Group, has acquired REI Automation, Inc. The takeover is effective as of 01. November 2019.
Ynvisible Interactive sells contract manufacturing services to Epishine Epishine is purchasing roll-to-roll manufacturing services from Ynvisible Production, combines solar cells with printed electronic displays.
QEV Technologies gets € 17 million from EIB The E-mobility and R&D specialist, QEV Technologies, will receive EUR 17 million funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a variety of low carbon transportation projects.
Mouser pushing distribution to new (vertical) levels Mouser Electronics, global NPI distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has expanded its multi-dimensional footprint at its distribution headquarters in Texas.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Micron buys FWDNXT, launches AI platform With its recent acquisition of hardware and software start-up FWDNXT, Micron Technology Inc. has launched a new set of tools for deep learning.
Isola names new president and CEO Isola has appointed Travis Kelly president and chief executive officer. Kelly most recently served as global chief operating officer at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company (affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management).
CORE-emt to represent BTU in the Baltics BTU International, Inc., a supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it has expanded its partnership with CORE-emt to include the Baltics (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia).
Kimball reports growth across the board for 1Q20 While the calendar year for 2019 isn’t over yet, Kimball Electronics has already completed its first fiscal quarter for 2020.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group Benelux B.V.Failure is not an option for a PCB More than 30% of the Gerbers NCAB Group Benelux B.V. reviews, have problems. However, the PCB are integrated in key end-user product with more and more High Tech PCB. We are here to support you on the new technologies growth to maintain a high reliability and quality. Contact us to review it together.
AT&S weathers market challenges In an overall challenging environment AT&S held its ground well in the first half-year. Revenues amounted to EUR 490.3 million, declined slightly by 5.1% compared to the previous year.
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.