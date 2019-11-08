© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ General | November 08, 2019
Chinese chip maker to U.S. firms: don’t worry
On Friday, the chairman of China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, had some advice for U.S. chipmakers, saying they should “relax and sleep well,” with regard to China’s semiconductor development.
Zhao Weiguo also urged U.S. semiconductor industry leaders, who are profiting from the Chinese market, to take a more active role in easing tensions between the two countries, Reuters is reporting. “On the one hand, they’re earning lots of money here in China, and on the other hand, they’re making malicious remarks about China to the U.S. government behind the scenes.” The comments come on the heels of news on Thursday that Chinese officials claimed to have reached at least a preliminary tariff “rollback” agreement with the U.S. that is being referred to as “Phase 1.” Today, however, President Trump denied there has been any rollback agreement. It’s likely that U.S. chipmakers won’t take Zhao’s advice to relax; earlier this year, China produced its first-ever 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips, a technology that has until now been dominated by South Korean and U.S. companies. U.S. officials have said that China is engaging in state-subsidised efforts to undermine the U.S. chip industry by pouring billions of dollars in its semiconductor industry in the last several years, including to a Tsinghua Unigroup memory chip plant that is said to be worth USD 24 billion.
Former GM plant now Lordstown Motors Corp. General Motors’ shuttered Lordstown plant in Ohio, which closed in March, is now in the hands of an electric truck start-up that is looking to begin production in about a year.
POET closes the sale of DenseLight POET Technologies, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, has successfully closed the sale of its DenseLight subsidiary in Singapore.
HAHN Group expands its footprint in the US via acquisition Factory automation and robotics solution provider, Hahn Group, has acquired REI Automation, Inc. The takeover is effective as of 01. November 2019.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Ynvisible Interactive sells contract manufacturing services to Epishine Epishine is purchasing roll-to-roll manufacturing services from Ynvisible Production, combines solar cells with printed electronic displays.
QEV Technologies gets € 17 million from EIB The E-mobility and R&D specialist, QEV Technologies, will receive EUR 17 million funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a variety of low carbon transportation projects.
Mouser pushing distribution to new (vertical) levels Mouser Electronics, global NPI distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has expanded its multi-dimensional footprint at its distribution headquarters in Texas.
Micron buys FWDNXT, launches AI platform With its recent acquisition of hardware and software start-up FWDNXT, Micron Technology Inc. has launched a new set of tools for deep learning.
Isola names new president and CEO Isola has appointed Travis Kelly president and chief executive officer. Kelly most recently served as global chief operating officer at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company (affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management).
CORE-emt to represent BTU in the Baltics BTU International, Inc., a supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it has expanded its partnership with CORE-emt to include the Baltics (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia).
Kimball reports growth across the board for 1Q20 While the calendar year for 2019 isn’t over yet, Kimball Electronics has already completed its first fiscal quarter for 2020.
AT&S weathers market challenges In an overall challenging environment AT&S held its ground well in the first half-year. Revenues amounted to EUR 490.3 million, declined slightly by 5.1% compared to the previous year.
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.
NCAB’s CEO to retire in 2020 Hans Ståhl, the CEO of Swedish PCB supplier NCAB, is planning to retire from the position as CEO in 2020.
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification JVs ABB has signed a binding agreement to divest all ABB shares in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Incap's expansion yields results - now its time to expand again EMS provider, Incap, is reporting another stable quarter. But in order to push the pace even further the company has decided to expand production in India once again.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.Load more news
