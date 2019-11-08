© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Chinese chip maker to U.S. firms: don’t worry

On Friday, the chairman of China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, had some advice for U.S. chipmakers, saying they should “relax and sleep well,” with regard to China’s semiconductor development.

Zhao Weiguo also urged U.S. semiconductor industry leaders, who are profiting from the Chinese market, to take a more active role in easing tensions between the two countries, Reuters is reporting. “On the one hand, they’re earning lots of money here in China, and on the other hand, they’re making malicious remarks about China to the U.S. government behind the scenes.” The comments come on the heels of news on Thursday that Chinese officials claimed to have reached at least a preliminary tariff “rollback” agreement with the U.S. that is being referred to as “Phase 1.” Today, however, President Trump denied there has been any rollback agreement. It’s likely that U.S. chipmakers won’t take Zhao’s advice to relax; earlier this year, China produced its first-ever 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips, a technology that has until now been dominated by South Korean and U.S. companies. U.S. officials have said that China is engaging in state-subsidised efforts to undermine the U.S. chip industry by pouring billions of dollars in its semiconductor industry in the last several years, including to a Tsinghua Unigroup memory chip plant that is said to be worth USD 24 billion.