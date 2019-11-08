© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 08, 2019
POET closes the sale of DenseLight
POET Technologies, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, has successfully closed the sale of its DenseLight subsidiary in Singapore.
The company completed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd., to a consortium of investors organised under DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Ltd. POET shareholders approved the sale with 99% of votes submitted at a Special Meeting held on October 24, 2019. The first tranche payment was received in the amount of USD 8 million in return for which the company initiated the transfer of 30% of DenseLight shares to the buyer. The remaining 70% of the shares were placed in escrow, to be released to the buyer upon receipt of the remaining two payments of USD 13 million and USD 5 million, which are expected to be made on or before December 31, 2019 and May 31, 2020, respectively.
Former GM plant now Lordstown Motors Corp. General Motors’ shuttered Lordstown plant in Ohio, which closed in March, is now in the hands of an electric truck start-up that is looking to begin production in about a year.
Chinese chip maker to U.S. firms: don’t worry On Friday, the chairman of China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, had some advice for U.S. chipmakers, saying they should “relax and sleep well,” with regard to China’s semiconductor development.
POET closes the sale of DenseLight POET Technologies, the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, has successfully closed the sale of its DenseLight subsidiary in Singapore.
HAHN Group expands its footprint in the US via acquisition Factory automation and robotics solution provider, Hahn Group, has acquired REI Automation, Inc. The takeover is effective as of 01. November 2019.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
Ynvisible Interactive sells contract manufacturing services to Epishine Epishine is purchasing roll-to-roll manufacturing services from Ynvisible Production, combines solar cells with printed electronic displays.
QEV Technologies gets € 17 million from EIB The E-mobility and R&D specialist, QEV Technologies, will receive EUR 17 million funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a variety of low carbon transportation projects.
Mouser pushing distribution to new (vertical) levels Mouser Electronics, global NPI distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has expanded its multi-dimensional footprint at its distribution headquarters in Texas.
Micron buys FWDNXT, launches AI platform With its recent acquisition of hardware and software start-up FWDNXT, Micron Technology Inc. has launched a new set of tools for deep learning.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Isola names new president and CEO Isola has appointed Travis Kelly president and chief executive officer. Kelly most recently served as global chief operating officer at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company (affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management).
CORE-emt to represent BTU in the Baltics BTU International, Inc., a supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it has expanded its partnership with CORE-emt to include the Baltics (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia).
Kimball reports growth across the board for 1Q20 While the calendar year for 2019 isn’t over yet, Kimball Electronics has already completed its first fiscal quarter for 2020.
AT&S weathers market challenges In an overall challenging environment AT&S held its ground well in the first half-year. Revenues amounted to EUR 490.3 million, declined slightly by 5.1% compared to the previous year.
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.
NCAB’s CEO to retire in 2020 Hans Ståhl, the CEO of Swedish PCB supplier NCAB, is planning to retire from the position as CEO in 2020.
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification JVs ABB has signed a binding agreement to divest all ABB shares in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Incap's expansion yields results - now its time to expand again EMS provider, Incap, is reporting another stable quarter. But in order to push the pace even further the company has decided to expand production in India once again.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.Load more news