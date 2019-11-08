© REI Automation

HAHN Group expands its footprint in the US via acquisition

Factory automation and robotics solution provider, Hahn Group, has acquired REI Automation, Inc. The takeover is effective as of 01. November 2019.

With the company based in Columbia, South Carolina, the HAHN Group adds a hub in the important industrial area of the Southeast and strengthens its regional coverage in the United States. REI Automation will complement the Assembly & Test Division within the HAHN Group. With 80 employees and USD 25 million revenue, REI Automation focuses on medical, electronics and consumer goods. “We found a passionate team with an impressive track record building the company in the past and ambitious plans to develop it further,” says Philipp Unterhalt, Managing Director of HAHN Group, in a press release. “We are ready to support REI Automation on its further journey and are delighted to have them on board.” Operations of REI Automation will continue under the existing management, which will also remain as shareholders going forward. Grant Phillips, CEO of REI Automation comments: “We are excited to begin planning with a partner who has all the experience in bringing a company to the next level. For REI Automation and its clients the transaction is a very important step into a reliable and sustainable future.”