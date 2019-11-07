© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Mouser pushing distribution to new (vertical) levels

Mouser Electronics, global NPI distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has expanded its multi-dimensional footprint at its distribution headquarters in Texas.

In a press release, the company announced it is adding 200,000 sq. ft. to its global distribution center in in Dallas-Ft. Worth area, which will house a total of 55 vertical lift modules (VLM), including 11 newly added units. Mouser, authorized for more than 800 manufacturers, said the VLMs will store up to 120,000 parts once the are all fully online, allowing employees to expedite orders for its 630,000 customers in 223 countries, worldwide. VLMsꟷwhich are like giant vertical filing cabinetsꟷare equipped with shelves and an automated elevator that store tens of thousands of electronic components. Once activated by an employee, the VLMs deliver the components to the workstation, improving efficiency and freeing up floor space. Data shows that employee's walking time is reduced by 45% or more. "We are excited to have the largest installation of Vertical Lift Modules in all of North America, a true testament to our belief in working smarter. With the 200,000 square foot addition to our warehouse more than halfway complete, our teams are laying the groundwork for several new automation systems," Smith added. Additionally, the company is adding a 50,000 sq. ft. office building to the 78-acre campus, bringing the total footprint to one million square feet. Mouser now has 27 offices worldwide, including new offices in Poland, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brazil that opened this year.