Micron buys FWDNXT, launches AI platform

With its recent acquisition of hardware and software start-up FWDNXT, Micron Technology Inc. has launched a new set of tools for deep learning.

FWDNXT’s AI hardware and software technology will allow Micron to explore deep learning solutions required for data analytics, particularly in IoT and edge computing, a press release said. The purchase has allowed Micron to integrate compute, memory, tools and software into a comprehensive AI development platform optimized for AI workloads. “FWDNXT is an architecture designed to create fast-time-to-market edge AI solutions through an extremely easy to use software framework with broad modeling support and flexibility,” said Micron Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana. “FWDNXT’s five generations of machine learning inference engine development and neural network algorithms, combined with Micron’s deep memory expertise, unlocks new power and performance capabilities to enable innovation for the most complex and demanding edge applications.” The new Micron Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) technology, powered by the AI inference engine from FWDNXT, equips Micron with the tools to observe, assess and ultimately develop innovation that brings memory and computing closer together, resulting in higher performance and lower power. It also houses a software programmable platform that supports a broad range of machine learning frameworks and neural networks and allows for processing vast amounts of data quickly in an easy-to-use interface.