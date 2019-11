© Isola Group

During his tenure at the firm, Kelly led numerous Cerberus portfolio companies as chairman, chief executive officer and other executive-level positions. He led the diligence process to bring Isola into the Cerberus portfolio and has been associated with the company since December 2018, as executive vice chairman of Isola’s board of directors and interim CEO. “ Isola has been around since 1912 in large part due to strong innovation and a talented and dedicated workforce,” Kelly says in a press release. “The electronics industry is witnessing a revolution – with the introduction of 5G, the increased focus on automotive safety and electrification of vehicles. Isola is well-positioned to meet the challenges of our industry with new and innovative products,” he adds Isola recently relocated its corporate offices, R&D and manufacturing operations to a modern 118'000-square-foot facility in Chandler, Arizona , optimised to serve the quick-turn PCB market.