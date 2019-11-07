© Core-emt Electronics Production | November 07, 2019
CORE-emt to represent BTU in the Baltics
BTU International, Inc., a supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it has expanded its partnership with CORE-emt to include the Baltics (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia).
CORE-emt also represents BTU’s PYRAMAX reflow ovens in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. “After several years of successful partnership in Scandinavia, we are very excited about expanding our collaboration with CORE-emt to also cover all Baltic countries. Their capability of offering complete line solutions combined with their service team experience and responsiveness, promise a bright future for BTU – and more importantly to our customers in the area,” says Oliver Wehner, European Sales Manager at BTU Europe Limited “We see this expansion as the perfect fit. There is growing collaboration between electronics companies in Scandinavia – especially Finland – and the Baltic region; therefore it is only natural to extend our ‘a complete SMT line from one supplier’ concept into the Baltics. This is a part of our ongoing strategy; to continuously expand, in order to offer our ‘complete line solutions’ to a wider range of OEM and EMS companies,” says Steen V. Haugbølle, Managing Director at CORE-emt. “The expansion has been carefully planned for some time. By adding on knowledge and manpower in our service department we can ensure OEM and EMS companies in both regions the very best service combined with quality machinery, for example our PYRAMAX reflow ovens,” Haugbølle continues.
Isola names new president and CEO Isola has appointed Travis Kelly president and chief executive officer. Kelly most recently served as global chief operating officer at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company (affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management).
Kimball reports growth across the board for 1Q20 While the calendar year for 2019 isn’t over yet, Kimball Electronics has already completed its first fiscal quarter for 2020.
AT&S weathers market challenges In an overall challenging environment AT&S held its ground well in the first half-year. Revenues amounted to EUR 490.3 million, declined slightly by 5.1% compared to the previous year.
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.
NCAB’s CEO to retire in 2020 Hans Ståhl, the CEO of Swedish PCB supplier NCAB, is planning to retire from the position as CEO in 2020.
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification JVs ABB has signed a binding agreement to divest all ABB shares in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Incap's expansion yields results - now its time to expand again EMS provider, Incap, is reporting another stable quarter. But in order to push the pace even further the company has decided to expand production in India once again.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
2019 shipment of flat-panel display driver IC show negative growth Reduced panel shipment is causing the demand for flat-panel display driver IC to undergo a corresponding decline, says the WitsView research division of TrendForce.
Brose to open new location in Serbia - creating new jobs Automotive supplier, Brose, is investing millions of euros in the building of a new location in Serbia for electric motors and drives.
Flex may deepen its pivot away from China U.S. electronic component manufacturer Flex may be contemplating a more significant shift away from China in the form of a USD 50 million investment in India.
Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.
Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?Load more news