CORE-emt to represent BTU in the Baltics

BTU International, Inc., a supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it has expanded its partnership with CORE-emt to include the Baltics (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia).

CORE-emt also represents BTU’s PYRAMAX reflow ovens in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. “After several years of successful partnership in Scandinavia, we are very excited about expanding our collaboration with CORE-emt to also cover all Baltic countries. Their capability of offering complete line solutions combined with their service team experience and responsiveness, promise a bright future for BTU – and more importantly to our customers in the area,” says Oliver Wehner, European Sales Manager at BTU Europe Limited “We see this expansion as the perfect fit. There is growing collaboration between electronics companies in Scandinavia – especially Finland – and the Baltic region; therefore it is only natural to extend our ‘a complete SMT line from one supplier’ concept into the Baltics. This is a part of our ongoing strategy; to continuously expand, in order to offer our ‘complete line solutions’ to a wider range of OEM and EMS companies,” says Steen V. Haugbølle, Managing Director at CORE-emt. “The expansion has been carefully planned for some time. By adding on knowledge and manpower in our service department we can ensure OEM and EMS companies in both regions the very best service combined with quality machinery, for example our PYRAMAX reflow ovens,” Haugbølle continues.