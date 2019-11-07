© at&s PCB | November 07, 2019
AT&S weathers market challenges
In an overall challenging environment AT&S held its ground well in the first half-year. Revenues amounted to EUR 490.3 million, declined slightly by 5.1% compared to the previous year.
The company's increases in sales volume in the IC Substrates and Medical & Healthcare segments were offset by declining figures in the Mobile Devices and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment maintained the level of the previous year despite the current radical changes in the mobility market, the company writes in a press release. AT&S attributes the decline in revenue in the Mobile Devices segment to a lower ramp of the latest smartphone generation and the changing product mix. Consequently, the Automotive and Industrial segments are currently faced with lower demand and higher price pressure. The general macroeconomic situation also continues to contribute to the currently challenging environment: trade disputes (in particular between the USA and China) and political uncertainties (i.a. Brexit) have led to caution in the industry. Uncertainties in the automotive industry regarding the future powertrain and far-reaching technological change as well as the weak industrial business caused underutilisation also at AT&S. The current market situation and investments in the future of AT&S took a toll on earnings: EBITDA amounted to EUR 101.1 million (previous year: EUR 138.3 million) and the EBITDA margin to 20.6% (previous year: 26.8%). However, EBIT, at EUR 29.4 million (previous year: EUR 71.9 million), picked up significantly again compared with the first quarter of this financial year (EUR -0.6 million). Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 19.5 million (previous year: EUR 55.4 million). In preparation for future technology generations and to implement the modularization strategy, AT&S says it is investing heavily in research and development. “We consider the current developments in our markets a great opportunity for significant growth. However, as entrepreneurs we must also be prepared to invest in building the relevant knowledge. As the technology leader, we are best equipped to ensure that the expansion of expertise is implemented successfully,” says Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO of AT&S AG.
Kimball reports growth across the board for 1Q20 While the calendar year for 2019 isn’t over yet, Kimball Electronics has already completed its first fiscal quarter for 2020.
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.
NCAB’s CEO to retire in 2020 Hans Ståhl, the CEO of Swedish PCB supplier NCAB, is planning to retire from the position as CEO in 2020.
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification JVs ABB has signed a binding agreement to divest all ABB shares in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Incap's expansion yields results - now its time to expand again EMS provider, Incap, is reporting another stable quarter. But in order to push the pace even further the company has decided to expand production in India once again.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.
2019 shipment of flat-panel display driver IC show negative growth Reduced panel shipment is causing the demand for flat-panel display driver IC to undergo a corresponding decline, says the WitsView research division of TrendForce.
Brose to open new location in Serbia - creating new jobs Automotive supplier, Brose, is investing millions of euros in the building of a new location in Serbia for electric motors and drives.
Flex may deepen its pivot away from China U.S. electronic component manufacturer Flex may be contemplating a more significant shift away from China in the form of a USD 50 million investment in India.
Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.
Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.Load more news