Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line

Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.

The installation bolsters the collaboration agreement between the two companies which was designed to support American high-tech industries with advanced metrology capabilities by providing Covalent with analytical service capabilities and Rigaku with a North American demonstration facility in Silicon Valley. The new systems will be available for demonstrations and for Covalent’s analytical service customers. The new installation includes the Rigaku AZX400 sequential wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer, for large or heavy samples and the Rigaku CT Lab HX high-performance benchtop X-ray Micro-CT system, for 3D and 4D imaging of micro-scale morphologies. Covalent CEO Craig Hunter said in a press release, “We are delighted to add two outstanding analytical instruments from Rigaku to our in-house service offering. The AZX-400 WDXRF system offers superb resolution and the auto-loader feature provides a cost-effective capability to process fab wafers for tool qualifications and yield optimization. The GT Lab HX is a relatively new entrant to the growing micro-CT market and we believe it offers highly competitive speed and resolution for a wide variety of sample types. We are excited to continue building the Rigkau partnership and to help them extend their already powerful market position.”