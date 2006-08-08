Continental to establish Telematics division

With the acquisition of Motorola's Automotive Electronics Business being closed, the Automotive Systems Division of Continental AG has unveiled the future vision and roadmap for its newly established Telematics business unit to profitably grow the business on a global scale.

The business unit, located in Deer Park, Il, U.S.A. will be lead by Kieran O'Sullivan, who has been appointed senior vice president Telematics and member of the Continental Automotive Systems Management Board.



Continental Automotive Systems successfully worked with its customers to integrate active and passive safety technologies like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), driver assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control and airbags to global vehicle platforms to help prevent accidents and protect vehicle occupants should a crash occur. With the new telematics business Continental plans to enhance the active safety performance of vehicles through higher levels of collision avoidance capabilities, and also help increase the post crash safety and emergency assistance services available to vehicle occupants.



“Telematics will play an important role in our efforts to integrate embedded, in-vehicle wireless communication systems into our Active Passive Integration Approach (APIA), which focuses on creating cars that avoid crashes, prevent injuries and provide immediate assistance if a crash proves unavoidable,” said Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, president of Continental Automotive Systems and member of the Executive Board, Continental AG. "With comprehensive vehicle safety and traffic management becoming more and more critical aspects of global mobility, Continental added a key future element to its product offering. We see great potential by integrating Telematics into embedded car-to-car digital communication and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication."

