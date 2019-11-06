© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | November 06, 2019
PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky
Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.
A press release describing the expansion said that plans include construction of a 12,800 sq. ft. add-on to the company’s existing 20,000 sq. ft. facility, to be used for manufacturing and warehousing operations. For its part, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) last week preliminarily approved a 10-year performance-based agreement with the company providing up to USD 150,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of USD 3.9 million and agreeing to annual targets of creating and maintaining 15 full-time spanning 10 years, filled by Kentucky residents, as well as paying an average hourly wage of USD 18 per hour, including benefits. Meeting the targets means the company can be eligible to keep a portion of its generated tax revenue and claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments. Additionally, KEDFA approved PG LifeLink for up to USD 37,500 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA), which gives approved companies a chance to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, and electronic processing and R&D equipment. PG LifeLink President Judy Kathman said, “Our growing business demanded that we have more space to keep up with the growth. Staying in Northern Kentucky was key to our continuing success. Being able to expand on our location minimizes our down time during the expansion. I speak for myself and all of our employees when I say we greatly appreciate this consideration and look forward to hiring more Kentuckians and continued growth.” Free recruitment and job placement services and reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives will also be offered to the company through the Kentucky Skills Network. Governor Bevins responded to the official announcement by saying, “This is an exciting season for PG LifeLink, an outstanding company that has seen demand for its products rapidly increase in recent years. We are grateful for PG LifeLink’s ongoing commitment to investing in the commonwealth and the company’s recent decision to expand in Northern Kentucky. We look forward to more positive growth in the years ahead.”
Covalent Metrology, Rigaku extend partnership with new line Rigaku, a producer of X-ray metrology technology, has installed two of its analytical instruments at the Sunnyvale, California service lab of Covalent Metrology, a provider of analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies.
HELLA expands its activities in Lithuania HELLA Lithuania has been operating in the country for about a year and a half now. Now it's time to kickstart production of the next product group in the Lithuanian facility.
NCAB’s CEO to retire in 2020 Hans Ståhl, the CEO of Swedish PCB supplier NCAB, is planning to retire from the position as CEO in 2020.
ABB to divest two Shanghai-based electrification JVs ABB has signed a binding agreement to divest all ABB shares in Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Incap's expansion yields results - now its time to expand again EMS provider, Incap, is reporting another stable quarter. But in order to push the pace even further the company has decided to expand production in India once again.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.
2019 shipment of flat-panel display driver IC show negative growth Reduced panel shipment is causing the demand for flat-panel display driver IC to undergo a corresponding decline, says the WitsView research division of TrendForce.
Brose to open new location in Serbia - creating new jobs Automotive supplier, Brose, is investing millions of euros in the building of a new location in Serbia for electric motors and drives.
Flex may deepen its pivot away from China U.S. electronic component manufacturer Flex may be contemplating a more significant shift away from China in the form of a USD 50 million investment in India.
Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.
Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.
It's official - Google takes on Fitbit Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fitness technology company in a USD 2.1 billion deal.
Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.Load more news
