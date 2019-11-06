© mailthepic dreamstime.com

PG LifeLink expanding in Kentucky

Post Glover LifeLink Inc., a manufacturer of isolated power products, announced plans to expand its operation in Boone County with a USD 3.9 million investment.

A press release describing the expansion said that plans include construction of a 12,800 sq. ft. add-on to the company’s existing 20,000 sq. ft. facility, to be used for manufacturing and warehousing operations. For its part, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) last week preliminarily approved a 10-year performance-based agreement with the company providing up to USD 150,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of USD 3.9 million and agreeing to annual targets of creating and maintaining 15 full-time spanning 10 years, filled by Kentucky residents, as well as paying an average hourly wage of USD 18 per hour, including benefits. Meeting the targets means the company can be eligible to keep a portion of its generated tax revenue and claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments. Additionally, KEDFA approved PG LifeLink for up to USD 37,500 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA), which gives approved companies a chance to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, and electronic processing and R&D equipment. PG LifeLink President Judy Kathman said, “Our growing business demanded that we have more space to keep up with the growth. Staying in Northern Kentucky was key to our continuing success. Being able to expand on our location minimizes our down time during the expansion. I speak for myself and all of our employees when I say we greatly appreciate this consideration and look forward to hiring more Kentuckians and continued growth.” Free recruitment and job placement services and reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives will also be offered to the company through the Kentucky Skills Network. Governor Bevins responded to the official announcement by saying, “This is an exciting season for PG LifeLink, an outstanding company that has seen demand for its products rapidly increase in recent years. We are grateful for PG LifeLink’s ongoing commitment to investing in the commonwealth and the company’s recent decision to expand in Northern Kentucky. We look forward to more positive growth in the years ahead.”