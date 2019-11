© Invest Lithuania

The company is starting to manufacture turbine air pressure actuators for all petrol cars in the European market. Prior to this, the German company has mainly manufactured separate components for lighting systems and vehicle electronics. This will be the first product to be manufactured in Lithuania and it will be sold directly to car manufacturers, according to a report for Invest Lithuania. “A fully automated production line has been dedicated to the manufacturing of the Waste Gate Actuator. With the current line readiness, it will be possible to manufacture several million actuators every year. The product will be manufactured in three shifts and twenty jobs will be created as a result. 12 technicians and operators will be responsible for the line maintenance and operations,” says HELLA CEO, Michael Jarecki, in the report. The project will also include a team of engineers – quality, manufacturing, process, automation, testing, logistics and project management specialists – which will be responsible for the actual line preparation and quality assurance. The manufacturing of the actuator is the fifth project to be implemented by the company in Lithuania.