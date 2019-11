© NCAB

The company's board will start the recruitment process to find a new CEO with the aim of completing this during the first half of 2020. Hans Ståhl will remain as CEO until a successor is in place. “We have been prepared that this day will come, considering Hans Ståhl is approaching retirement age next year. He has led the development of NCAB from a Nordic PCB trader to a global, leading and publically listed full-service supplier with demanding customers worldwide. This has yielded stable and profitable growth over many years. The strong culture with decentralised decision making, solid local leadership, shared values and a clear focus on sustainability are all trademarks of Hans Ståhl’s leadership,” says Christian Salamon, Chairman of the Board of NCAB, in a press release. “It feels, of course, strange to step down from the position of CEO of NCAB after 16 years, but also natural to pass the helm to a new generation. I will remain a shareholder and continue to support NCAB in various ways. NCAB is a strong and solid organisation with many competent leaders and specialists,” says Hans Ståhl.