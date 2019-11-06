© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com General | November 06, 2019
SECO picks up InHand Electronics
SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
InHand Electronics specializes in the design and production of low-power and rugged single-board computers and mobile devices for the military/defense, industrial, medical, transportation, infotainment and field operations equipment markets. In a press release, SECO Executive Board Member Massimo Mauri said, “We are extremely pleased to have InHand as part of the SECO Group. This is a very strategic acquisition for increasing our presence in the US market thanks to a very skilled R&D department and tier 1 US-based customers. With the combination of InHand and SECO USA we are confident we will be able to achieve new and larger portions of the American market in the forthcoming years.” Italy-based SECO Group produces embedded systems for a range of sectors biomedicine, industrial automation, and transportation.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.
2019 shipment of flat-panel display driver IC show negative growth Reduced panel shipment is causing the demand for flat-panel display driver IC to undergo a corresponding decline, says the WitsView research division of TrendForce.
Brose to open new location in Serbia - creating new jobs Automotive supplier, Brose, is investing millions of euros in the building of a new location in Serbia for electric motors and drives.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Flex may deepen its pivot away from China U.S. electronic component manufacturer Flex may be contemplating a more significant shift away from China in the form of a USD 50 million investment in India.
Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.
Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
It's official - Google takes on Fitbit Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fitness technology company in a USD 2.1 billion deal.
Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.
EMCORE announces CATV assets sale to Hytera EMCORE Corporation has sold its CATV production equipment and transferred its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to Hytera.
ES Components achieves DLA certification ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.
Lean pushes Orbit One forward in Russia With a dedicated and well-educated organisation, double the production space, and increasingly sharper machinery, Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One’s unit in Russia demonstrates very strong progress in recent years.
Omron Automotive Electronics is now in the hands of Nidec Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. from Omron Corporation.
Filtronic's CEO to steps down Filtronic plc, a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, says that the company has agreed with Rob Smith that he will be resigning from his position as CEO after 5 years with the company, with immediate effect.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.Load more news
