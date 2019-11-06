© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

SECO picks up InHand Electronics

SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.

InHand Electronics specializes in the design and production of low-power and rugged single-board computers and mobile devices for the military/defense, industrial, medical, transportation, infotainment and field operations equipment markets. In a press release, SECO Executive Board Member Massimo Mauri said, “We are extremely pleased to have InHand as part of the SECO Group. This is a very strategic acquisition for increasing our presence in the US market thanks to a very skilled R&D department and tier 1 US-based customers. With the combination of InHand and SECO USA we are confident we will be able to achieve new and larger portions of the American market in the forthcoming years.” Italy-based SECO Group produces embedded systems for a range of sectors biomedicine, industrial automation, and transportation.