Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.

In a press release, VPG Chairman of the Board Marc Zandman said, “We are pleased with the addition of DSI to the VPG platform and the value this transaction creates for our shareholders. Acquiring attractive, profitable businesses is a key element of our capital allocation strategy to create value.” VPG said DSI’s Gleeble Systems stand to benefit from increasing materials development and research, due to several long-term trends aimed at making steel and aluminum lighter and stronger for next-gen applications under development across the automotive, aerospace, energy and heavy industrial markets. Founded in 2010, Vishay Precision Group Inc. is producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.