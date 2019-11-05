© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe

Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.

The move, first announced last January, was facilitated by a USD 4 million investment and will enable the Aurora, Colorado-based company to better serve the increasing technological needs of customers, a press release said. The company also said that in addition to the relocation and investment in the Chandler plant, it has invested USD 2 million in its Colorado and Minnesota facilities, for a total of more than USD 6 million in new equipment, company-wide. In the January announcement, the company said it would double its workforce in Chandler, with the addition of up to 150 new jobs. Advanced Circuits was founded in 1989 and is MIL-PRF-31032, MIL-PRF-55110, AS9100D, ISO 9001 Certified, IPC 6012 3/3A, IPC 6018 Class 3 Qualified, and ITAR registered.