© mailthepic dreamstime.com PCB | November 05, 2019
Advanced Circuits relocates, expands in Tempe
Advanced Circuits has completed its relocation to a leased and fully renovated 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona.
The move, first announced last January, was facilitated by a USD 4 million investment and will enable the Aurora, Colorado-based company to better serve the increasing technological needs of customers, a press release said. The company also said that in addition to the relocation and investment in the Chandler plant, it has invested USD 2 million in its Colorado and Minnesota facilities, for a total of more than USD 6 million in new equipment, company-wide. In the January announcement, the company said it would double its workforce in Chandler, with the addition of up to 150 new jobs. Advanced Circuits was founded in 1989 and is MIL-PRF-31032, MIL-PRF-55110, AS9100D, ISO 9001 Certified, IPC 6012 3/3A, IPC 6018 Class 3 Qualified, and ITAR registered.
SECO picks up InHand Electronics SECO has signed an agreement to acquire InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, battery operated, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless devices.
Vishay Precision buys Dynamic Systems Inc. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has acquired New York-based Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), for USD 41 million.
ABB opens new production plant for energy storage systems ABB has officially opened its new plant for energy storage systems for mobility applications in Baden, Switzerland.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.
2019 shipment of flat-panel display driver IC show negative growth Reduced panel shipment is causing the demand for flat-panel display driver IC to undergo a corresponding decline, says the WitsView research division of TrendForce.
Brose to open new location in Serbia - creating new jobs Automotive supplier, Brose, is investing millions of euros in the building of a new location in Serbia for electric motors and drives.
Flex may deepen its pivot away from China U.S. electronic component manufacturer Flex may be contemplating a more significant shift away from China in the form of a USD 50 million investment in India.
Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.
Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.
It's official - Google takes on Fitbit Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fitness technology company in a USD 2.1 billion deal.
Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.
EMCORE announces CATV assets sale to Hytera EMCORE Corporation has sold its CATV production equipment and transferred its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to Hytera.
ES Components achieves DLA certification ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
Lean pushes Orbit One forward in Russia With a dedicated and well-educated organisation, double the production space, and increasingly sharper machinery, Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One’s unit in Russia demonstrates very strong progress in recent years.
Omron Automotive Electronics is now in the hands of Nidec Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. from Omron Corporation.
Filtronic's CEO to steps down Filtronic plc, a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, says that the company has agreed with Rob Smith that he will be resigning from his position as CEO after 5 years with the company, with immediate effect.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.