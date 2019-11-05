© HAHN Group

HAHN Group acquires majority stake in Ruhrbotics GmbH

As of the first of October, the HAHN Group has taken over a majority ownership of the shares in Ruhrbotics GmbH.

The Recklinghausen-based company with 12 employees specialises in complex robot programming. In the future, it will continue to expand these services under the name HAHN Ruhrbotics and strengthen the Robotics Division of the HAHN Group. "We receive a team with outstanding training which will also support us in projects within the group," says Philipp Unterhalt, Managing Director of the HAHN Group, in a press release. The founder and former CEO of Ruhrbotics, Daniel Bunse, has taken over the management of Rethink Robotics, another HAHN Group subsidiary, since the first of October. "It was important to me that the company can continue to develop solidly and sustainably," says Bunse. "As part of the HAHN Group, Ruhrbotics employees now have the opportunity not only to harness their passion for robotics and automation in the service of their customers but also to share it with the other brands of the HAHN Group." The former authorised representative, Christopher Drewer, will take over the management of HAHN Ruhrbotics. He has been with the company for more than 10 years.