In the presence of German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Brose signed a settlement agreement on 22 October in Belgrade. The automotive supplier is investing EUR 180 million in the coming years and will create 1'100 jobs in production, development and administration. This new location north of Belgrade aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the Brose Group . Pančevo will be the home of a production site for electric motor s and drives as part of a first stage of expansion to be completed by 2021. “We are systematically expanding our global development and production capacities with the new Brose plant in Serbia,” said Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer Brose Group, at the signing ceremony, according to a press release. Construction work on the 220'000 square meter site is already scheduled to begin this year. The start of production of drives for cooling fan modules is set for summer 2021, followed by motors for steering systems and oil pumps.