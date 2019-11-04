© Apple

Apple requests U.S. waive tariffs

According to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Apple Inc. has requested a waiver on tariffs for Chinese-made Apple products and components used in the manufacture of certain products.

Included in the tariff exclusions list submitted late last week were Chinese-made Apple Watches, HomePod speakers, iMac computers, AirPods, and iPhone repair parts and smart battery cases. The public has until Nov. 14 to submit comments on the requests, Reuters is reporting. As part of its request, Apple emphasized the fact that the products were consumer devices and “not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs,” the Reuters story said. Apple’s wearables and accessories segment, of which several of the product exclusions are a part of, accounted for approximately 9.4% of Apple’s revenue at the end of its fiscal year in September, aided by a 41% increase in sales over last year. Incentive to maximize this segment is high for Apple, which experienced a decline in iPhone sales for the past four consecutive quarters. The exclusions request was submitted on October 31, the first day they were allowed, and are a response to the 15% tariffs that took effect on September 1.