© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Sensory Analytics relocates to expanded HQ

Sensory Analytics has moved into a new, larger facility in Greensboro, North Carolina in an effort to meet increased demand for the company’s measurement solutions.

The new space includes an assembly and test area along with expanded R&D, prototype development, inventory management, shipping and receiving, and administrative areas. A company press release said the recent growth is largely due to increased demand for its SpecMetrix coating thickness and layer measurement systems, now utilized in more than 30 countries. The system is used by manufacturers within the metal and flexible packaging, coil coating and other industrial markets. In the past two years, Sensory has doubled its workforce expects to add more technical and support positions in 2020.