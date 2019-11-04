© FLIR Electronics Production | November 04, 2019
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer
FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
The Veoneer system will be the first in the industry to include multiple thermal sensing cameras that provide both narrow and wide field-of-view capabilities to enhance the safety of self-driving vehicles. Thermal sensing cameras excel in driving situations where other sensor technologies are challenged, including low-visibility and high-contrast conditions such as nighttime, shadows, dusk and also challenging weather conditions such as fog. When combined with analytics, thermal sensing cameras can help detect and classify a broad range of common roadway objects and are especially adept at detecting people and other living things, what AVs want to avoid most. With the ability to see up to four times farther than headlights at night, thermal sensors detect the heat given off by everything. “As the automotive industry undertakes the enormous technical challenge of building safe autonomous vehicles, cutting-edge sensing technologies, including thermal, are needed to save lives and provide greater situational awareness in all conditions,” says Frank Pennisi, President, FLIR Systems’ Industrial Business Unit, in a press release. “FLIR’s automotive-qualified thermal sensing cores are a key component of Veoneer’s thermal sensing cameras and systems, which have proven effective on hundreds of thousands of passenger vehicles to date. This selection shows the value of thermal sensing for self-driving applications, paving the way for future adoption by other automotive manufacturers.” FLIR thermal sensing cores are also part of Veoneer’s fourth generation thermal sensing system scheduled to launch next year.
Yamaha appoints CORE-emt as sole supplier in Estonia Yamaha Motor Europe SMT section says it is extending the responsibilities of CORE-emt, the company's distributor for Scandinavia, for sales and support to also cover Estonia.
FLIR Systems partners with Veoneer FLIR Systems' Boson-based thermal sensing technology has been selected by Swedish company Veoneer, for its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production contract with a top global automaker, planned for 2021.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.
It's official - Google takes on Fitbit Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fitness technology company in a USD 2.1 billion deal.
Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.
EMCORE announces CATV assets sale to Hytera EMCORE Corporation has sold its CATV production equipment and transferred its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to Hytera.
ES Components achieves DLA certification ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.
Lean pushes Orbit One forward in Russia With a dedicated and well-educated organisation, double the production space, and increasingly sharper machinery, Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One’s unit in Russia demonstrates very strong progress in recent years.
Omron Automotive Electronics is now in the hands of Nidec Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. from Omron Corporation.
Filtronic's CEO to steps down Filtronic plc, a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, says that the company has agreed with Rob Smith that he will be resigning from his position as CEO after 5 years with the company, with immediate effect.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.
Kitron chose Universal’s Fuzion for new Polish facility Kitron recently expanded its production footprint in Poland with the opening of a new 8’000 square metre facility in Grudziadz. To power the production at the new facility Kitron has installed a Universal Instruments Fuzion production line and purchased another for the facility.
Hawaiian market continues to accelerate for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has received USD 1.8 million in new orders in addition to the USD1.1 million announced in September as the Hawaiian market continues to grow.
Fraunhofer to set up a new research facility for battery cell production For all sectors of industries involved in energy and mobility transition, energy storage systems are of a growing crucial importance. Fraunhofer is now creating a development center for battery cell production with the aim to reduce technological hurdles.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Beijer Electronics acquires Irish company Virtual Access Beijer Group's business entity Westermo has acquired 100% of the Irish company Virtual Access Limited, a technology company specialised in wireless industrial routers and gateways and managed connectivity services.
Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million (EUR 8.7 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.Load more news