(September 2019) Month-to-Month sales in billions

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 6.34 6.61 4.3% Europe 3.26 3.35 2.9% Japan 3.02 3.06 1.2% China 12.13 12.66 4.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.65 9.88 2.4% Total 34.40 35.57 3.4%

Global sales for the month of September 2019 reached USD 35.6 billion, an increase of 3.4% over last month's total and 14.6% less than sales from September 2018. "Following months of slower sales earlier in the year, the global semiconductor market rebounded somewhat in the third quarter of 2019," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "While sales remain well behind the record totals from last year, month-to-month sales increased for the third consecutive month in September and were up across all major product categories. Month-to-month sales also increased across all regional markets, with China and the Americas leading the way." Regionally, sales increased compared to August 2019 in China (4.4%), the Americas (4.3%), Europe (2.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.4%), and Japan (1.2%). Sales were down across all regions compared to September 2018: Europe (-6.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-6.9%), Japan (-10.0%), China (-12.9%), and the Americas (-30.4%).