Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant
Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.
In a recent earnings call, Cree CEO Gregg Lowe said, "We will be building that wafer fab — literally, we're going to be breaking ground I think in the next couple of weeks. That will ramp up in 2022,” according to a transcript obtained by the Albany Business Journal. The wafer fab includes a 480,000 sq. ft. plant to make silicon carbide semiconductors. Grants totaling USD 500 million will be provided by the state, with Cree pledging the creation of 600 jobs in return. "While we are at the early stages of the creation of the Mohawk Valley fab, the teams have already shifted the prep work into high gear and we expect the work on the site to begin soon," Lowe said Wednesday. "The initial grading work is scheduled to begin shortly and will create a level site to be turned over to Cree to begin construction once their team is selected," said Steven DiMeo, president of Mohawk Valley EDGE, in a statement to the Business Journal. Cree had originally planned for one expansionꟷ at the Durham, North Carolina campus, but moved a portion of the project to upstate New York, citing incentive packages, available workforce talent in the region, and the bonus of a new build. Cree has referred to the dual-expansion as a “silicon carbide corridor” on the East Coast. During construction, Cree is leasing space at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany, including cleanroom space in the NanoFab North building, which houses a silicon carbide wafer manufacturing line.
EMCORE announces CATV assets sale to Hytera EMCORE Corporation has sold its CATV production equipment and transferred its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to Hytera.
ES Components achieves DLA certification ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.
Lean pushes Orbit One forward in Russia With a dedicated and well-educated organisation, double the production space, and increasingly sharper machinery, Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One’s unit in Russia demonstrates very strong progress in recent years.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Omron Automotive Electronics is now in the hands of Nidec Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. from Omron Corporation.
Filtronic's CEO to steps down Filtronic plc, a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, says that the company has agreed with Rob Smith that he will be resigning from his position as CEO after 5 years with the company, with immediate effect.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.
Kitron chose Universal’s Fuzion for new Polish facility Kitron recently expanded its production footprint in Poland with the opening of a new 8’000 square metre facility in Grudziadz. To power the production at the new facility Kitron has installed a Universal Instruments Fuzion production line and purchased another for the facility.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
Hawaiian market continues to accelerate for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has received USD 1.8 million in new orders in addition to the USD1.1 million announced in September as the Hawaiian market continues to grow.
Fraunhofer to set up a new research facility for battery cell production For all sectors of industries involved in energy and mobility transition, energy storage systems are of a growing crucial importance. Fraunhofer is now creating a development center for battery cell production with the aim to reduce technological hurdles.
Beijer Electronics acquires Irish company Virtual Access Beijer Group's business entity Westermo has acquired 100% of the Irish company Virtual Access Limited, a technology company specialised in wireless industrial routers and gateways and managed connectivity services.
Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million (EUR 8.7 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.Load more news
