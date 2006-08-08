Abacus achieves RoHS Trusted Kitemark

Abacus Group Electronic Component Distribution (ECD) announced that it has become the largest franchised distributor to achieve the BSI RoHS Kitemark Licence for RoHS awareness and implementation in its operation.

The Kitemark was awarded after a 3 month independent audit that verifiedot only Abacus Group's business processes for maintaining up to date information on each of the 1.7 million line items on its system, but also the knowledge and awareness of its staff.



Greg Nicol, Group Purchasing Director, commented, “Our Kitemark gives customers and suppliers confidence that we are a supplier that they can trust, and that we have rigorous processes implemented by staff that understand both the regulations and our system correctly. We have invested significantly in IT, logistics and staff training, to ensure that customers are provided with the most accurate available information on the current status of each and every part on their Bill of Materials.” He added, “Obtaining independent validation from BSI demonstrates that the compliance processes that we have implemented over the past few years are excellent. Gaining it was a significant achievement, as a Kitemark is not awarded lightly. One of the steps we had to go through was to demonstrate that our RoHS procedures had been integrated fully with our quality system, for example." The RoHS Trusted Kitemark has been developed using a combination of the publicly available specification EIA/ECCB-954 and a formal protocol that has been specifically developed for the RoHS Directive.