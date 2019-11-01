© blacksnake dreamstime.com

ES Components achieves DLA certification

ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.

The company now has full certification by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime (DLA) for MIL-PRF-38535 Class Q specification and QML-38535 listing and laboratory suitability compliance to MIL-STD-883 test standards for producing monolithic integrated circuits. Prior to receiving this certification, ES Components, which purchased the hermetic product portfolio of Vishay Siliconix in 2018, was limited to only distributing the MIL-PRF-38535 compliant (/883, 5962- or 38510- in part numbers) and commercial analog switches/multiplexers produced by Vishay. In a press release, ES Components Product Manager Don Larson said, “We are very pleased to have reached this significant milestone in becoming 38535 certified with DLA and producing ESC brand of compliant products in continued support of our military customers’ demand for Siliconix Analog switches and multiplexers. We had already established continued production of 19500 Siliconix JFETs and MOSFETs with DLA, and this certification completes the transition of all the Vishay Siliconix military and commercial hermetic products to ES Components.