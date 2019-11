© Nidec

At the same time as the stock acquisition, Nidec acquired another set of Omron ’s subsidiaries,and. In the meantime, as the company announced earlier this month, the acquisition of the automotive electronics components businesses of PT. Omron Manufacturing of Indonesia and Omron Vietnam Co., LTD. is expected to complete by the end of June 2020, although the profits and risks associated has already been transferred to Nidec. The company decided not to acquire the business from Omron Hong Kong Ltd. With the completion of the acquisition, Nidec has added entities in Japan, USA, China, Korea, Mexico, Thailand, India, Germany, Brazil, Canada and the UK. Nidec has positioned its automotive motor business as one of the its key strategic businesses – a market which the company expects to grow rapidly in the coming years. Nidec particularly focuses on module products composed of electric power steering (EPS) motors, electric brake motors and electronic control units (ECU); and the company is eyeing further electrification and autonomous driving in the automotive industry , as well as EV traction motor systems. The company anticipates that the electrification trend will accelerate further in response to environmental and energy related challenges on a global scale, and will therefore step up its research and development activities with Nidec Elesys, an ECU manufacturer. The group of Omron companies now acquired also engages in research and development, manufacturing, and sales of automotive electronics products. Through the transaction, Nidec says it will be able to create new module and systems products by combining Nidec group’s motors, pumps, gears, etc. with Omron Automotive Electronics’ products including ECUs and other electronics products.