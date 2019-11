© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Reg Gott, existing Chairman of Filtronic will become Executive Chairman of the group whilst the company conducts a search for its next Chief Executive. "I have greatly enjoyed my 5 years at Filtronic. It has been full of challenges with never a dull moment. However, having seen the company through a difficult past year and into clearer waters, I believe now is the time for me to seek fresh opportunities and to hand the baton over to someone else to take the company forward from here," says Rob Smith in a press release