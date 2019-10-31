© mailthepic dreamstime.com

New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA

Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.

The building, which will serve as the company’s headquarters, will undergo renovations to allow for an expanded workforce and production lines, and address increasing demand for laser-based technologies in the defense and space sectors. In a press release, the company said it will continue operating out of its Marlborough facility until the new building is ready, possibly by August 2020. The move, funded by a USD 2.34 million grant received from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) and Sheaumann’s own matching funds, means new laser manufacturing equipment for the Billerica facility, which offers triple the square footage of Sheaumann’s current space. Approximately 15,000 sq. ft. will be converted to cleanroom space for both manufacturing and R&D. The new cleanroom will also include dedicated space for the company’s growing defense and space sector projects. Sheaumann Laser VP and Co-owner Frank Hsieh said, “While most of our competitors have moved their manufacturing overseas to take advantage of cheap labor, we continue to uphold our vision of supporting and leveraging our strong Massachusetts workforce. The move to Billerica brings us closer to some of the excellent educational institutions that offer a talent pool for our complex manufacturing processes, including UMass Lowell, MIT, and Shawsheen Tech.”