New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA
Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.
The building, which will serve as the company’s headquarters, will undergo renovations to allow for an expanded workforce and production lines, and address increasing demand for laser-based technologies in the defense and space sectors. In a press release, the company said it will continue operating out of its Marlborough facility until the new building is ready, possibly by August 2020. The move, funded by a USD 2.34 million grant received from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) and Sheaumann’s own matching funds, means new laser manufacturing equipment for the Billerica facility, which offers triple the square footage of Sheaumann’s current space. Approximately 15,000 sq. ft. will be converted to cleanroom space for both manufacturing and R&D. The new cleanroom will also include dedicated space for the company’s growing defense and space sector projects. Sheaumann Laser VP and Co-owner Frank Hsieh said, “While most of our competitors have moved their manufacturing overseas to take advantage of cheap labor, we continue to uphold our vision of supporting and leveraging our strong Massachusetts workforce. The move to Billerica brings us closer to some of the excellent educational institutions that offer a talent pool for our complex manufacturing processes, including UMass Lowell, MIT, and Shawsheen Tech.”
Kitron chose Universal’s Fuzion for new Polish facility Kitron recently expanded its production footprint in Poland with the opening of a new 8’000 square metre facility in Grudziadz. To power the production at the new facility Kitron has installed a Universal Instruments Fuzion production line and purchased another for the facility.
Hawaiian market continues to accelerate for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has received USD 1.8 million in new orders in addition to the USD1.1 million announced in September as the Hawaiian market continues to grow.
Fraunhofer to set up a new research facility for battery cell production For all sectors of industries involved in energy and mobility transition, energy storage systems are of a growing crucial importance. Fraunhofer is now creating a development center for battery cell production with the aim to reduce technological hurdles.
Beijer Electronics acquires Irish company Virtual Access Beijer Group's business entity Westermo has acquired 100% of the Irish company Virtual Access Limited, a technology company specialised in wireless industrial routers and gateways and managed connectivity services.
Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million (EUR 8.7 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.Load more news
