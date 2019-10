© Universal Instruments

The EMS provider chose Fuzion due to a high level of satisfaction with multiple Universal SMT lines at Kitron Kaunas in Lithuania, as well as ease of product transfer between sites, a press release reads. One of the new high-speed lines is already up and running and includes three Fuzion models combined to address a full range of production requirements. There are two Fuzion4-120 Platforms, capable of throughputs up to 140,000 cph, to meet higher output demands. The line also includes a Fuzion2-60 that provides high-speed placement of components up to 30mm square. The final platform anchoring the line is a FuzionXC2-37, featuring 272 8mm feeder inputs and the ability to support multiple products in a single setup. It also supports virtually any type of feeder and a large component range from 01005 – 150mm square and 25mm tall. The second Fuzion line consists of a Fuzion4-120 and a FuzionXC2-37, basically an all-in-one high-capacity NPI solution, giving this line the versatility to perform everything from NPI and complex SMT to high-volume production. “While throughput is a critical metric and the Fuzion lines will definitely deliver in that regard, we expect they will also provide the superior utilization rates and yield we’ve become accustomed to. We’re really looking forward to getting our new facility off to a strong start and our proven success with Fuzion will help drive that,” says Managing Director for the new Kitron Poland plant, Marek Browalski, in the release.