Kitron chose Universal’s Fuzion for new Polish facility
Kitron recently expanded its production footprint in Poland with the opening of a new 8’000 square metre facility in Grudziadz. To power the production at the new facility Kitron has installed a Universal Instruments Fuzion production line and purchased another for the facility.
The EMS provider chose Fuzion due to a high level of satisfaction with multiple Universal SMT lines at Kitron Kaunas in Lithuania, as well as ease of product transfer between sites, a press release reads. One of the new high-speed lines is already up and running and includes three Fuzion models combined to address a full range of production requirements. There are two Fuzion4-120 Platforms, capable of throughputs up to 140,000 cph, to meet higher output demands. The line also includes a Fuzion2-60 that provides high-speed placement of components up to 30mm square. The final platform anchoring the line is a FuzionXC2-37, featuring 272 8mm feeder inputs and the ability to support multiple products in a single setup. It also supports virtually any type of feeder and a large component range from 01005 – 150mm square and 25mm tall. The second Fuzion line consists of a Fuzion4-120 and a FuzionXC2-37, basically an all-in-one high-capacity NPI solution, giving this line the versatility to perform everything from NPI and complex SMT to high-volume production. “While throughput is a critical metric and the Fuzion lines will definitely deliver in that regard, we expect they will also provide the superior utilization rates and yield we’ve become accustomed to. We’re really looking forward to getting our new facility off to a strong start and our proven success with Fuzion will help drive that,” says Managing Director for the new Kitron Poland plant, Marek Browalski, in the release.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.
Hawaiian market continues to accelerate for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has received USD 1.8 million in new orders in addition to the USD1.1 million announced in September as the Hawaiian market continues to grow.
Fraunhofer to set up a new research facility for battery cell production For all sectors of industries involved in energy and mobility transition, energy storage systems are of a growing crucial importance. Fraunhofer is now creating a development center for battery cell production with the aim to reduce technological hurdles.
Beijer Electronics acquires Irish company Virtual Access Beijer Group's business entity Westermo has acquired 100% of the Irish company Virtual Access Limited, a technology company specialised in wireless industrial routers and gateways and managed connectivity services.
Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million (EUR 8.7 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
