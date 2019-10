© Eguana Technologies

“We have our installation crews running at near maximum capacity right now and our installation planning dates have been extended into the February/March timeframe” says Chris Debone, Hawaii Energy Connection Managing Partner, in a press release. Eguana 's Evolve system is a fully integrated residential energy storage system that includes the company’s proprietary power electronics system and LG Chem low-voltage battery modules. The system is rated at 5KW AC output with a modular battery design based on a 6.5 kWh battery, which is scalable from 13 to 39kWh in storage capacity. “We continue to see positive growth from the Hawaii market where HEC remains securely planted as a market leader and innovator” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “EGear’s proprietary control technology has been fully integrated with the Evolve platform for many years allowing Hawaii consumers to install these solar + storage solutions into any of Hawaii’s seven tariff markets.” New orders are expected to ship over the next 8-10 weeks.