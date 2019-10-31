© Henkel

Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea

The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.

With an investment of more than EUR 30 million, the new plant will become a global production hub for the electronics business of Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “The investment in the new plant is a strong commitment into the Korean market and especially meaningful since this year marks our 30th anniversary for Henkel in Korea,” says Steven Kim, President of Henkel Korea, in a press release. “The new plant will produce high-impact solutions for the global electronics industry and represents a strategic expansion of our capabilities to serve our customer base for example in the markets for semiconductors and mobile phones.” The Songdo Plant will have a gross area of 10'144 square metres in a two-story building and expected to start full production in Q1 of 2022. The new facility will be designed as a so called smart factory including a comprehensive building management system (BMS). In addition, the production facilities will fulfil high sustainability standards and be equipped with the technologies such as solar energy panels, rainwater recycling system, high-efficiency equipment for energy conservation and securing of green land, the press release reads.