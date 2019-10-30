© Collins Aerospace Systems

Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.

The facility marks the first major investment in automated manufacturing since becoming Collins Aerospace following the purchase of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corp. in November 2018. The smart line production line will automate the PCBA build process for commercial aircraft engines and power control applications, a press release said. The company expects to add up to 150 new jobs at the site, ultimately increasing its Puerto Rico workforce to more than 1,500 employees. The smart line addition, including digital optical inspection and automated confirmation, is expected to potentially increase productivity by 35% and allow operators to focus on real-time adaptive problem solving. To date, Collins Aerospace has more than 120 smart projects and initiatives in place across its manufacturing facilities, with a goal of 10% automation across global manufacturing sites by 2024.