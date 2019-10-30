© vladek dreamstime.com

East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly

East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.

Atlanta-based East West provides design services, global contract manufacturing, and distribution partnerships for OEMs and distributors throughout the United States and Europe. The company has U.S. facilities in North Carolina and Georgia. In a press release, East West Co-founder and CEO Scott Ellyson said, “SureTech has a longstanding reputation for putting its customers first. This acquisition allows us to offer our customers even greater domestic, higher mix, lower volume, quick-turn electronic manufacturing services, with a focus on specialized wire and cable interconnects and harnesses. Best of all, our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will enable us to provide even higher levels of service and support to customers on a global basis.” East West Board member Bob Nardelli said, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of building our portfolio by incorporating companies offering innovative and diverse solutions to our collective and growing customer base.”