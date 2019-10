© NCAB Group Germany GmbH

Benjamin Klingenberg is no stranger to NCAB Group, he joined the company as Key Account Manager for the region Northern Germany and took over the sales responsibility for an area that was still completely undeveloped at the time. “What has always fascinated me about NCAB is that customer proximity is the focus of all activities. NCAB Group Germany has a solid foundation and a great, dynamic team that can provide its customers with technical know-how and support. Now it is time to further consolidate this foundation by focusing even more on our customers and to pursue the expansion of our sales network. This is an exciting challenge, which I am personally looking forward to. As I always like to say ‘whoever has been hooked by the PCB will never be able to leave’,” Klingenberg says in a press release.