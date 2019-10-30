© NCAB Group Germany GmbH PCB | October 30, 2019
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany
As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Benjamin Klingenberg is no stranger to NCAB Group, he joined the company as Key Account Manager for the region Northern Germany and took over the sales responsibility for an area that was still completely undeveloped at the time. “What has always fascinated me about NCAB is that customer proximity is the focus of all activities. NCAB Group Germany has a solid foundation and a great, dynamic team that can provide its customers with technical know-how and support. Now it is time to further consolidate this foundation by focusing even more on our customers and to pursue the expansion of our sales network. This is an exciting challenge, which I am personally looking forward to. As I always like to say ‘whoever has been hooked by the PCB will never be able to leave’,” Klingenberg says in a press release.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded forth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.Load more news