Based in Barcelona, Spain, Test Motors offers products and services that detect faults in electric motors before they cause damage to production cycles and advises on how and when to repair them. The acquisition expands ADI ’s portfolio of condition-based monitoring solutions capable of identifying equipment faults before downtime and catastrophic failure occur. This acquisition builds on Analog Devices ’ 2018 addition of OtoSense , a startup that developed “sensing interpretation” software able to learn and recognise sounds or vibration and identify potential problems in a factory machine or a car’s engine before they become severe. OtoSense’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform is dedicated to sensing interpretation and enabling the monitoring of any asset, wherever located. Analog Devices plans to combine software from OtoSense with Test Motors’ monitoring capabilities to create solutions that offer an advanced, wholistic snapshot of machine health by capturing a wider breadth of potential faults. “Machine maintenance relies heavily on experienced technicians and engineers able to detect and diagnose issues that can lead to unplanned downtime,” says Kevin Carlin, Vice President Automation and Energy Group, Analog Devices, in a press release. “There are not enough trained professionals, however, to keep up with the demand as the number of machines to maintain rapidly grows. ADI’s condition-based monitoring applications, driven by the acquisitions of Test Motors and OtoSense, will tackle this expert resource challenge by providing customers with a system able to perform complete and early detection of anomalies to avoid unexpected and costly machine downtime.” The Test Motors team will join ADI’s Automation and Energy Group and operate as a key technology group. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.