Under the agreement, Neutronics is entitled to promote Schweizer ’s high-tech PCBs and embedding solutions in the territory; Schweizer is now entering the North-American electronics market. “We expect our high-power PCB solutions, including the embedded die technologies and PCBs for sensors like bond-wired or radar PCBs, to generate a strong demand in the North-American market. Neutronics is an ideal addition to our global sales network. Neutronics will support Schweizer to further expand our customer base and supports us in our goal to reach annual revenues of 400 million Euros by 2025.” says Christian Roessle, Vice President Sales & Marketing from Schweizer Electronic, in a press release. Schweizer is further expecting to pursue a major portion of the large North-American aerospace market after it successfully attained the NADCAP accreditation in May 2019. Similar to automotive and industrial, the aerospace market requires a reduction in CO2 emissions, miniaturisation and an increased usage of sensors. Dave Stubbs, President of Neutronics Solutions further commented: “Schweizer brings an expertise and level of quality that is essential to the global automotive and power industries. Their technologies fill a need for our customers, helping them meet the design integration and increased power requirements for today’s innovations. We are proud to announce this partnership.” The Germany-based PCB manufacturer is currently building a highly automated factory in Jintan (Jiangsu Province), PR China, for high-tech PCBs and Embedded PCB technologies like p² Pack. Mass production will launch in 2020.