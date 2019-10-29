© scanrail dreamstime.com

Energizer to close plant in Vermont

Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.

Energizer spokesperson Nikki Eaves told the Bennington Banner in an email yesterday that "there are no immediate job impacts and operations will continue through 2020." The move will happen in phases but is expected to be complete by the start of 2021. Local news affiliate WCAX is reporting that a two-paragraph letter was distributed to city officials late last week, announcing the closure and that it would be moving its capabilities to the Energizer/Rayovac specialty battery plant in Portage, Wisconsin. The company, which purchased Rayovac earlier this year, cited investments to existing manufacturing facilities and a desire to reduce the complexity of the company’s operations as reasons for the closure and relocation. Energizer closed its St. Albans, Vermont battery plant in 2013. State and local officials have pledged support for the displaced employees.