© KORE Power

KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant

KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.

The company announced in a press release that the project will create approximately 2,000 jobs in production, shipping and logistics, customer service and other segments, which will support production of its Mark 1 storage system. Sites are being narrowed down to those with broad access to both labor and logistics hubs. No further location details were released. Once built, the new plant will house fully-automated battery assembly lines for a starting capacity of 10 GWh. Applications for the Mark 1 system include microgrids and wind and solar farms. Additionally, the system can be used as a replacement for fossil fuel peaker plants. In the press release, KORE Power CEO Lindsay Gorrill said, “We pride ourselves on being a U.S.-based energy storage solution-provider. As a result of being based in the U.S., we are able to deliver local, personalized service for the growing energy market. This new manufacturing plant is another step in our mission to increase our capacity to supply North American markets, and also to grow our international presence by offering proven and reliable solutions that are cost-effective and readily available. We are looking forward to selecting a location to construct a sustainable, state-side energy storage manufacturing plant – something we believe the U.S. market desperately needs.” The assembly lines and processes in the new facility will be aligned with those already being used for the Mark 1 system at the company’s plant in Jiaozuo, China, owned by manufacturing partner Do Fluoride Chemicals (DFD). Using DFD’s existing testing and development production lines will minimize the time and risks often associated with the construction of new facilities, the press release said. The company estimates that new U.S. plant will augment the 6 GWh of battery production capacity that KORE Power will have available at DFD’s plant beginning in late Q1 2020.