© KORE Power General | October 29, 2019
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant
KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
The company announced in a press release that the project will create approximately 2,000 jobs in production, shipping and logistics, customer service and other segments, which will support production of its Mark 1 storage system. Sites are being narrowed down to those with broad access to both labor and logistics hubs. No further location details were released. Once built, the new plant will house fully-automated battery assembly lines for a starting capacity of 10 GWh. Applications for the Mark 1 system include microgrids and wind and solar farms. Additionally, the system can be used as a replacement for fossil fuel peaker plants. In the press release, KORE Power CEO Lindsay Gorrill said, “We pride ourselves on being a U.S.-based energy storage solution-provider. As a result of being based in the U.S., we are able to deliver local, personalized service for the growing energy market. This new manufacturing plant is another step in our mission to increase our capacity to supply North American markets, and also to grow our international presence by offering proven and reliable solutions that are cost-effective and readily available. We are looking forward to selecting a location to construct a sustainable, state-side energy storage manufacturing plant – something we believe the U.S. market desperately needs.” The assembly lines and processes in the new facility will be aligned with those already being used for the Mark 1 system at the company’s plant in Jiaozuo, China, owned by manufacturing partner Do Fluoride Chemicals (DFD). Using DFD’s existing testing and development production lines will minimize the time and risks often associated with the construction of new facilities, the press release said. The company estimates that new U.S. plant will augment the 6 GWh of battery production capacity that KORE Power will have available at DFD’s plant beginning in late Q1 2020.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 100,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.
North American PCB business growth continues Sales and orders for North American PCB companies continued to outpace last year and the preceding month in September. The book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.04.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.Load more news
