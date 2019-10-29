© manz

Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment

Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.

The order intake in 2019 for equipment to manufacture wound Lithium-Ion battery cells for consumer electronics thus totals up to around 40 million euros. The follow-up order is clear evidence of the sustained growth dynamics in the consumer electronics sector. According to the results of a study by the market research institute Avicenne, the demand for lithium-ion batteries for portable consumer electronic products will increase by more than 30% in the years 2020-2025. The expansion plans show that the customer of Manz AG is supposed to even grow significantly faster than the market as a whole. Manz machines in this project are used to produce particularly small, high-performance lithium-ion battery cells, which are mainly used in mobile devices. Since 1970, Manz AG's Italian subsidiary has been a leader in production of machines for micro-capacitors on which battery components in the micrometer range can be wound. Manz AG's expertise provides its clients with significant competitive advantages, which are also reflected in this cooperation. Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments on the order intake: "We are delighted about this follow-up order in the Energy Storage segment. It is strong proof of the reliable cooperation that our customers have long appreciated, and of the strong demand in the consumer electronics market. Both factors give us a positive outlook for the future. We therefore see very good opportunities to further increase the order intake in this segment in 2019."