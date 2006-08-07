Universal launches “gold feeder”

Universal Instruments has launched High Performance Gold Feeders, a family of feature-loaded spliceable tape feeders designed to boost the performance of high-speed chip placement equipment, while supporting line-level reporting and traceability functionality.

Customers report throughput gains of up to 30% when utilizing Gold feeders. Single lane 8 and 12mm feeders feature additional registration features to insure precise and repeatable feeder registration, a requirement for proper handling of chip components.



A tuned electric drive system insures that Lightning rotary-motion placement head compatible index speeds are achieved while eliminating mechanical adjustments and wear often encountered with mechanically indexed feeders. Gold feeders are equipped to support part setup validation (PSV) and traceability, optimising the Gold feeders for use in industries including medical, automotive, defence and aerospace.



The Gold family features High Torque Mode (HTM) for 16mm to 32mm feeders. HTM provides an integrated solution to problems often encountered while feeding large components. Typical tape feeders are designed to run at one fast speed. Alternatively, Gold feeders carefully apply power and torque to reliably index larger reels.