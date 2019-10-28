© Panasonic

Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines

Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.

The factory automation products and solutions from Panasonic Factory Solutions were able to convince after thorough testing and Panasonic was announced as a supplier for the SMD production of the Siemens AG. Initial systems such as the NPM VF odd-shape mounter for the assembly of THT (Through Hole Technology) components from Panasonic Industry have already been integrated at the Siemens site in Vienna, Austria. Panasonic Industry is currently working towards connecting the products and solutions to the Siemens systems Teamcenter and MindSphere. "We are very proud to announce the partnership with Siemens Factory Automation Services. Our high-quality and reliable production solutions such as laser markers, insertion machines for THT components as well as complex software solutions such as PanaCIM were able to convince the supply chain management of the Siemens AG and we are looking forward working together," says Nils Heininger, Division Director of Panasonic Factory Solutions, is pleased with the new cooperation, in a press release. Dr. Gunter Beitinger, Vice President of Manufacture DI FA MF, sees great potential for the solutions offered by Panasonic Factory Solutions: "The close cooperation allowed us to get to know Panasonic's entire product range. In addition to the placement machines, Panasonic's odd-shape mounters are also a promising approach for further automation projects at Siemens AG's electronics plants." "The collaboration is an important milestone on the way to digitalizing the supply chain, and our goal is to connect as many machines and plants as possible to Siemens MindSphere in our factories," adds Andreas Wipper, Purchasing Council Manager Production Machines & Equipment, Siemens Supply Chain Management.