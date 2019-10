© Season Group

Under the agreement, SG Wireless and Wirepas will be jointly developing and launching industrial IoT systems. “This is a partnership that can yield massive benefits for both SG Wireless’ and Wirepas’ existing and new customers," Carl Hung, CEO of SG Wireless says in a press release. "We’ve researched all forms of mesh network protocols and we are confident that Wirepas offers the best solution to create mesh networks at massive scale. The Wirepas Mesh protocol offers the best throughput, least latency and best energy performance. Their latest USD15.9 million funding round is testament to their investors’ belief in Wirepas’ technology and market potential.” SG Wireless was launched in 2019 by Hong Kong-based Electronics Manufacturer Services (EMS) provider, Season Group