Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO

Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.

Huub van der Vrande, CEO: “It has been a privilege to work for Neways for 19 years as a member of the Executive Board and the last 16 years as CEO. For me this is a good moment to end this period and hand over the leadership. I am looking back with pride and gratitude on what we have accomplished in all these years and how the company has grown. Although I will remain involved with Neways as Senior Vice President, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues for the cooperation over the past years. I am convinced that Neways has a great future ahead.” In his 30-year international business career, Eric Stodel has held various leadership roles and senior management positions at among others Flextronics (and former Solectron), Driessen and B/E Aerospace. The most recent position he held was CEO of Marinoffs. Following the advice of the Central Works Council and the EGM, the Supervisory Board intends to formally appoint Mr. Stodel as CEO and chairman of the Executive Board. As of 1 January 2020, Eric Stodel, Paul de Koning (CFO) and Adrie van Bragt (COO) will then jointly form the Executive Board, a press release reads.